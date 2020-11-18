MOULTRIE, Ga. – A custodian at Colquitt County High School found an unloaded handgun in the field house for ninth grade football players Tuesday morning, according to reports from the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Todd Myrick reported receiving a call from the school’s athletic director, Greg Tillery, at almost 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to go to the field house. Sgt. Myrick said he met with the school’s principal, Jamie Dixon, who informed him of what the custodian found by a locker while cleaning the field house. It was a silver .38-caliber handgun also described in the report as corroded and rusted.
In addition to having no bullets in it, Sgt. Myrick reported he could not determine the serial number or model due to its condition. The report also states there were no students around at the time of the discovery.
