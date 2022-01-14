MOULTRIE, Ga. — Both the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Moultrie Police Department were dispatched to C. A. Gray Junior High School Thursday after a student was reported to have brought a gun onto school grounds.
The gun in question was reported to a teacher by another student, according to Lt. David Kent of the CCSO Student Resource Officer division.
“A student had reported to a teacher that another student had a weapon in their bag. The teacher confiscated the bag, looked inside and took the student to administration… No bullets or magazine was found within the firearm,” Kent said in an interview Friday.
After SRO deputies confiscated the gun, they discovered it had previously been reported to the MPD to be stolen.
The firearm, a 9mm HellCat pistol, was reported missing Jan. 12 following a burglary at the Packer Villas, according to Lt. David Corona of the MPD Criminal Investigation Division. The burglary took place between 9 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. when the gun was taken from under the victim’s mattress.
While both the burglary and the CA Gray incident are still currently under investigation, Corona did state that “at least one but possibly two” suspects are involved with both.
“The firearm was passed around at the school by two to four individuals,” Corona stated in an interview Friday. “At least some of the individuals involved with the possession are believed to be involved in both cases.”
MPD is awaiting surveillance camera footage to further investigate the possession incident.
This the second incident within a week that a weapon was found at C.A. Gray. On Jan. 12, a knife was reported to have been taken off a student, according to an incident report provided by the CCSO.
The report does not give much detail regarding the incident other than a camouflage-colored knife with a 3-1/2-inch blade was seized around 10:30 a.m. Only one offender was reported as part of that incident.
When asked Friday during the interview about the firearm, Kent said he could not comment further about the knife incident.
Colquitt County School District maintains that safety and security protocols are being followed at every location and that they are working closely with authorities to resolve the matter.
“The administration at C.A. Gray Junior High School was made aware of a potential weapon on campus. They reacted quickly, along with SRO, CCSO and the MPD to investigate the report. The person in possession of the weapon was identified and appropriate action was taken immediately. We have will continue to implement safety and security protocols at each school,” Angela Hobby, Chief Communications Officer said in an email statement Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.