MOULTRIE, Ga. — Hamilton Elementary School has been recognized by the Georgia Department of Education as a 2020-21 Reward School.
Reward Schools are the 5% of Title I schools that are making the most progress in improving the performance of all students over the most recent two years on the statewide assessments, according to a press release from the Colquitt County School System. A school may not be classified as a Title I Reward School if it is also identified for Targeted Support and Improvement or Comprehensive Support and Improvement. Because assessments were not administered in the 2019-20 school year, this year’s list is based on 2018-19 and 2019-20 data.
Hamilton Elementary School is among 157 schools in 77 school districts identified as Reward Schools. It is the only one in Colquitt County.
“This recognition reflects the hard work of our students and staff,” Hamilton Elementary Principal Krista Harrell said. “We are grateful for the honor and encouraged to continue the initiatives that are making great strides in the development and learning of our students.”
State School Superintendent Richard Woods congratulated all of the state’s Reward Schools.
“While we are focused on ensuring all schools have the support and resources they need to continuously improve, it is incredibly important that we also recognize and celebrate when schools are doing well,” Woods said. “I wish to congratulate the staff and students of this year’s Reward Schools – during a time of challenges, they have worked hard, and they have succeeded.”
