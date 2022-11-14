HARTSFIELD, Ga. — Nutrien is teaching the next generation about growing healthy plants and where food comes from through Seed Survivor. Students in Georgette Jones’ fourth grade class at Hamilton Elementary School enjoyed their recent experience with Seed Survivor.
Seed Survivor is a free, curriculum-based learning experience that encourages children in elementary school, specifically Grades 2-5, to understand what makes plants grow.
Visitors to the Seed Survivor Mobile Classroom have an opportunity to compete as virtual farmers, dig for real fossils (and learn how they relate to agriculture), and even plant a sunflower seed to take home and grow.
The mobile classrooms tour North America year-round and will be in the Southeast during November 2022.
“Seed Survivor is a fun and engaging way to teach students the importance of agriculture and what plants need to grow,” said Nathan Packer, Southeast general manager. “It’s a great resource for teachers, and students love planting their very own sunflower to grow in the classroom or at home.”
“Every year, our Seed Survivor program reaches approximately 100,000 students across North America,” said Chloe Sprecker, Nutrien’s program advisor “Our hope is to get children interested in agriculture, build their confidence in growing healthy plants, and understand where their food comes from.”
Educational, interactive activities for students and resources for teachers are available at www.SeedSurvivor.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.