Hands On Learning Academy II

Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Japonica Edwards with her family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Hands on Learning Academy II located at 1315 First Ave. N.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.

The business is a learning center for children owned by Japonica Edwards. They accept children from the ages of 6 months up to 12 years of age. Their hours are 6:30 a.m. until midnight Monday through Friday.

You can reach Hands on Learning Academy II by calling 229-502-4223.

