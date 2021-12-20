MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Happy Days Horse Riding LLC located at 181 Becky Lane in Colquitt County.
The business is owned by Erin Mercer and offers horsemanship, riding parties, camps, and trail rides.
You can call Happy Days Horse Riding LLC by calling 229-529-5711 for further information between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Happy Days Horse Riding LLC.
Shown center cutting ribbon is owner Erin Mercer, along with family, friends, Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
