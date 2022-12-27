MOULTRIE, Ga. — While most Colquitt County residents were celebrating the holiday season, some were recovering from hard freeze weather effects this past weekend.
Surrounding counties like Valdosta and Tifton experienced power outages early in the holiday break on Friday.
Colquitt EMC — which provides power for several rural areas – did not experience any major issues over the holiday weekend, but some outages were reported on Friday morning due to high wind gusts in the area, according to Sonya Aldridge, the marketing manger of Colquitt EMC.
Aldridge said Tuesday morning that crews were still working on outages affecting 372 customers.
Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox confirmed saying there were a few outages in the county, but they were not “very widespread or long durations.”
“I spoke to a local well-repair business owner this morning who said he had a very long list that he had been working all weekend and anticipated working on all week,” Cox said in an email Tuesday.
Funston Mayor Ferrell Ruis told The Observer that the City of Funston hasn’t experienced any issues outside of the cold weather.
On the other hand, residents within the Sylvester Drive area had water pressure issues that caused hindrances with the City of Moultrie services.
“[The] main water line [is okay], but broken customer lines are draining the water pressure. People at the end of the line have little to no water pressure. Crews worked into the night and are working today to find the problem lines,” Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard said by phone.
Dillard was not aware of any other issues at the time but said the city housed eight homeless individuals.
“Many in the community contributed and many brought food and needed personal items. Moultrie took good care of its homeless [individuals] during this weather crisis,” he said.
Cox shared advice to the community regarding weather conditions. He urged readers to continue to be aware of weather-related watches and warnings. For cold weather specifically, remember the 4 P’s (People, Pets, Pipes and Plants).
• People: The elderly suffer more from the cold. Check on family members and neighbors to make sure they’re OK.
• Pets: Bring pets inside where it’s warm and out of the wind.
• Pipes: Pipes can burst when the water inside freezes. Wrap exposed pipes to insulate them. Leave one or two faucets dripping during the coldest times; running water is less likely to freeze. Open cabinet doors to let the warmth in the house reach pipes under the sink.
• Plants: Bring potted plants indoors. If that’s not possible, group them together in a protected area, like the inside corner of a covered patio, and cover them with plastic.
For plants growing in the ground, mulch them with a loose, dry material such as pine straw or leaves; the mulch can completely cover low-growing plants, but don’t leave a complete cover on for more than three or four days.
