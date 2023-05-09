HARTSFIELD — Sinner Friend Baptist Church of Hartsfield will observe its Annual Women’s Day at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 14.
Sister Noni Brown will be the guest speaker, and the Rev. W.B. Sales is pastor.
Brown was born in Hempstead, Long Island, N.Y., in 1973. At a young age, she moved to Cairo, Ga., with her parents, the late Jhynell Wilson and David Wilson.
She is the wife of Pastor Tony Brown, and she has four children: Tianna, Ashley, Travis Jr. and Kobe Hunter.
Together she and Pastor Brown have 16 children and several grandchildren. She is one of six siblings, Terrance Cooper, Londa Wilson, Iesiah Wilson, Felisha Cleveland and Sheena Sparrow.
Brown graduated from Cairo High School in 1991. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in middle grades education from Albany State University in 1997 and her Master of Social Work from Valdosta State University in 2005.
She pursued her final degree, a Specialist in Educational Leadership, from Albany State University in 2010.
She began her educational career as a teacher at Cairo High School. After one year she transferred to Washington Middle School for two years. She relocated to metropolitan Atlanta and taught for one year at Tapp Middle School in Powder Springs. She moved back to Cairo and became the director of social services for 15 years for the Grady County Board of Education.
She currently is director of the Grady County Alternative School, a position she’s held for six years.
Brown co-founded an organization with Nicole Lamoute in 2011 called Saving Grace of Georgia to assist women and children living in domestic violence situations.
She founded Brown’s House of Hope, LLC, in 2021. It’s a company that assists men and women affected by domestic violence.
Over the years she has served her community in many capacities.
She has served on many committees, from working with local individuals to advocating at the Capitol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.