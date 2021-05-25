HARTSFIELD, Ga. — Just three years before the start of the Great Depression, Charles Franklin Waters was beginning his life on a farm in Hartsfield. Life was fairly difficult in 1926 for the Waters family. Both parents worked the farm and Waters was expected to do the same, according to his son Chuck Waters. Charles went through only five years of primary school before he dropped out to help on the family farm.
He was 16 when the United States entered World War II. Charles enlisted in the Army on December 22, 1944, just two months and two days after his 18th birthday. After completing infantry school at Fort McPherson outside Atlanta, he was transported to the Philippine Islands. He stayed there until the end of the war working as a light truck driver in a medical battalion, according to his military documentation.
On Sept. 2, 1945, Japan surrendered and two days afterwards Charles was on a boat bound for the island nation. He arrived on Sept. 9 and was part of the allied occupation of Japan. While in Gifu, Japan, Charles reenlisted. In February 1946 he returned to the United States where he continued to work as a light truck driver.
In January of 1949 he reenlisted, now as a corporal, and in July of 1949 he completed the basic airborne course. Throughout the following years, he would complete the Army’s infiltration course, artillery fire course, close quarter combat course and the combat in city course. He also received the Parachute and Glider Badge in 1949 and a jumpmaster diploma in November 1952.
In March of 1952 he reenlisted for the third time, almost a year before the official end of the Korean War. According to Chuck Waters, Charles had entered the war with the 7th Infantry as a sergeant. In May of 1953, he continued to fight and command infantry in Korea until 1954 when he was brought back to the United States. Around this time he also received one of his only blemishes in his military career.
“He and a buddy of his had gotten drunk one night and was caught chucking grenades off a bridge,” said Chuck Waters.
For this Charles was demoted from an E-5 Sergeant to an E-4 Army Specialist. He would eventually redeem himself in the eyes of his superiors. In August 1955 he completed the Infantry Advanced Noncommissioned Officer Training Course. He also received multiple letters of appreciation for his work ethic and devotion to his duties. In March of 1958, he reenlisted for the second-to-last time.
He also received the Good Conduct Medal in April, 1958. In the same month he completed what his son said was “the thing he’s most proud of.” This was the air assault certificate of training. His first daughter, Helly Ershin Mercer was born April 1959. While caring for her, he continued to train in multiple courses until his second daughter, Robin Bush, was born in July 1961. Charles reenlisted for the final time in April 1964.
After his son Chuck was born in 1965, Charles was called to serve in Vietnam with the 1st Air Cavalry Division. During this time he flew 38 combat assaults out of helicopters.
“He was just two shy of getting his second air medal,” said Chuck.
Charles returned home from Vietnam in 1966 and soon applied for retirement. On May 1, 1967, he retired as an E-6 Staff Sergeant from the United States Army. In total he spent 22 years, 1 month and 10 days active service time with zero time lost throughout his entire career.
Now 94, Charles Waters resides at Golden Apple Assisted Living Facility in Moultrie. His son, Chuck, still lives on the original property that Charles grew up on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.