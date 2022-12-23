Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SUNDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 16 expected. * WHERE...The entire Tri-State region. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM EST this afternoon to 11 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&