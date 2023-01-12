MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Moultrie man is accused of vandalizing and attempting to commit arson in a Head Start cafeteria and kitchen last weekend, according to law enforcement.
Investigators with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division told The Observer Wednesday the incident occurred Saturday, Jan. 7, but was not discovered until the morning of Monday, Jan. 9.
Culbertson Head Start is a pre-kindergarten program of the Southwest Georgia Community Action Council located on Jonah Tillman Road.
When school officials arrived Monday morning, they found the lunchroom had been broken into and vandalized, according to CCSO investigators Ronald Jordan and Will Pierce.
“Most of the food was taken out of their stored areas and thrown onto the floor. Items were [also] put on top of the stove and lit on fire. The stove was left on,” Jordan said.
Pierce stated the stove had a gas cooktop, which concerned sheriff's officials because it had been burning for more than a day.
The investigators said the school provided video evidence that enabled them to identify a suspect.
Octavio Rodriquez, 25 of 633 Culbertson Road, was charged with felony charges of burglary in the second degree, criminal attempt to commit arson and criminal damage to property in the second degree. He remained in custody at the Colquitt County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 11.
