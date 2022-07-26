ALBANY, Ga. — The Southwest Georgia Public Health District offers confidential, low- or no-cost family planning services and birth control to people of all ages, regardless of income, at our 14 county health departments.
Long-acting reversible contraception (LARCs) is 99% effective at preventing pregnancy, according to a July 19 press release from the health district.
“LARCs can prevent pregnancy for three to ten years, can be removed at any time, and will not affect longtime fertility,” said Dr. Charles Ruis, the Southwest Georgia public health director.
LARC devices include intrauterine devices (IUDs) and hormone implants.
“Hormone implants are about the size of a small match,” Ruis said. “They are soft, flexible, and after use of a local anesthetic, easily inserted just under the skin of the upper arm, where they are barely detectible.”
Southwest Georgia Public Health provides the following LARC devices:
- Nexplanon implant (up to 5 years of protection)
- Hormonal IUDs (up to 6 years of protection)
- Paragard IUD- hormone-free (up to 10 years of protection)
Southwest Georgia Public Health also offers other birth control options including:
- Barrier Methods (hormone-free, including diaphragms and Phexxi® gel)
- Contraceptive Patches
- Depo-Provera injections
- Emergency Contraception
- Internal and External Condoms
- Oral Contraception (the pill) including Progestin Only Pills
- Vaginal Rings
Some services are available on a walk-in basis during regular clinic hours. However, health district officials recommend scheduling an appointment. Condoms are available anytime, free of charge.
For more information, visit https://swhealthdistrict.org or call your local health department.
