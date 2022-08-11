ALBANY, Ga. — Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women in Georgia. Early detection is critical!
To help reduce the impact of breast and cervical cancer on Georgians, the Southwest Health District provides breast and cervical cancer screenings, diagnostic services, and referrals to treatment as medically indicated to qualified, uninsured, or underinsured women residing in Georgia at its 14-county health departments.
To qualify for the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program recipients must:
- Be at or below the 200% poverty level.
- Be uninsured or underinsured.
- Age 40-64 or over 64 without Medicare Part B coverage.
- Biological female or transgender female (male to female who has taken or is taking hormones and meet all other requirements can receive breast screening).
- Georgia resident.
You can get more information about the Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Program at: https://dph.georgia.gov/BCCP. To find out if you are eligible or to access services, please call the Colquitt County Health Department at (229) 589-8464.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.