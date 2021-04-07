ALBANY, Ga. — The Southwest Public Health District has announced changes in its vaccination and testing procedures for COVID-19.
On Monday, April 5, the district announced that appointments for vaccines in all 14 of its counties — including Colquitt County — can now be made online through the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) vaccine scheduling system called Vaccine Registration and Administration Solution (VRAS) system.
Those who qualify for vaccines can now schedule appointments for any of Southwest Public Health’s counties by clicking on the link at southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org or by visiting https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/.
VRAS, like the system used to schedule COVID-19 testing, allows users to search for the closest vaccine appointment, based on the user’s ZIP Code and availability, according to a press release from the public health district. DPH plans to add a Spanish registration option to VRAS later this month.
In addition to the online option, vaccine appointments can still be made by phone. Call the Colquitt County Health Department at (229) 589-8464 or the call center at 229-352-6567.
Late last month, the public health district announced that a steady decrease in demand in the district for COVID-19 testing has changed the days and locations of its testing sites operated by MAKO Medical on behalf of public health. A release on Tuesday, April 6, said that initial announcement contained incorrect information.
To redirect resources to meet increasing demand for vaccines, the new release said, testing will be available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds location in Albany. Testing is also available 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays in Colquitt County at the Gladys Espy School Complex, 1800 Park Ave. S.E., Moultrie.
COVID-19 testing is free and available to everyone, regardless of county of residence, the press release said. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be quickly made online at mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting or by calling (229) 352-6567.
