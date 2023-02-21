Moultrie YMCA Group Exercise and Aquatics Director Sally Thornton posts a health fair flyer at the YMCA. Colquitt Regional Medical Center and the Moultrie Y will host a Community Health Fair 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Moultrie YMCA. Educational materials and free screenings, such as blood pressure checks, blood glucose checks, skin screening, PSA screening and hearing screening, will be offered to the public at the health fair. There will also be wellness and nutrition demonstrations. Please call the Moultrie YMCA at 229-985-1152 or Colquitt Regional at 229-890-3552 for more information.