ALBANY, Ga. —Recent numbers in Colquitt County show COVID-19 cases there are on the rise, some of which are directly connected to congregations at a couple of churches there, said Dr. Charles Ruis, district health director.
As restrictions for gatherings continue to loosen, per orders by Gov. Brian Kemp, and church congregations resume worshiping in person, Southwest Public Health District 8-2 wants to remind residents that the risk of COVID-19 infection still exists. Ruis urges churchgoers and attendees of other social gatherings to use caution and avoid shaking hands, hugging, and kissing.
To help keep the spread of COVID-19 to a minimum, the CDC offers these guidelines for the faith-based community and other social gatherings:
- Promote the practice of everyday preventive actions.
- Frequently wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of your elbow. Throw the tissue in the trash and immediately wash your hands.
- Practice social distancing by maintaining at least six feet between people not living in the same household.
- Encourage the use of cloth face coverings among staff and congregants.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when sick.
For more information, contact Southwest Public Health District 8-2 at (229) 352-4275.
