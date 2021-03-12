MOULTRIE, Ga. — As part of its mission to increase physicians in underserved communities, PCOM South Georgia is set to host its annual Science and Math Summer Academy this June.
Throughout the two-week program, PCOM South Georgia students mentor students from Colquitt County High School and Cairo High School. Their aim is to make one thing clear: medical school is achievable.
“Our goal is for the students to see that their dreams are achievable,” said SMSA faculty lead, Stacie Fairley, PhD, assistant professor of microbiology and immunology. “Our team is passionate about showing them that no matter their socioeconomic background, they can join and be successful in the healthcare field if they have the educational prowess and perseverance.”
The program is free of cost to attendees and hosted each summer. It sets out to encourage local high school students to enter the healthcare profession while receiving education right in their backyard. Program attendees have the opportunity to speak with Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine students, staff and faculty members while receiving a crash course in medical school courses. In addition, area colleges and universities will host sessions that advise the young students on higher education finances and applications.
“If a student is interested in learning more about pursuing an education or profession in healthcare, this is the program for them,” Fairley said. “One exciting aspect of the program is the ‘My Path to Medicine.’ This is an opportunity for the participants to hear how our students and physicians achieved their goals and to set a plan in motion for themselves.”
Rising sophomore, junior, and senior high school students interested in the program are encouraged to submit an application to their guidance counselor or to contact the SMSA faculty leader, Stacie Fairley, PhD. Dr. Fairley can be reached at staciefa@pcom.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.