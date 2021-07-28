URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
234 PM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021
ALZ065>069-FLZ007>019-026>028-108-112-114-115-118-127-128-
GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-290900-
/O.NEW.KTAE.HT.Y.0002.210729T1400Z-210729T2300Z/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton-
Holmes-Washington-Jackson-Inland Bay-Calhoun-Inland Gulf-
Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-Liberty-
Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-South Walton-Coastal Bay-
Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-Coastal Wakulla-
Coastal Taylor-Quitman-Clay-Randolph-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-
Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-
Cook-Berrien-Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Battens Crossroads, Enterprise,
Enterprise Municipal A/P, Keyton, Asbury, Beamon,
Blackwell Field A/P, Browns Crossroads, Daleville, Dill, Ewell,
Fort Rucker, Mabson, Ozark, Blackwood, Headland,
Headland Municipal A/P, Abbeville, Abbeville Municipal A/P,
Lawrenceville, Screamer, Geneva, Geneva Municipal A/P, Fadette,
Hartford, Ganer, Hacoda, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Dothan,
Ashford, Cottonwood, Alpine Heights, Argyle, Center Ridge,
Cluster Springs, De Funiak Spring Airport, De Funiak Springs,
Glendale, Eucheeanna, Pleasant Ridge, Barker Store, Leonia,
New Hope, Bonifay, Holmes County Airport, Cobb Crossroads,
Crystal Lake, Poplar Head, Chipley, Chipley Municipal Airport,
Orange Hill, Five Points, Marianna, Simsville,
Richter Crossroads, Browntown, Graceville, Malone, Sneads,
Bennett, Econfina, Nixon, Youngstown, Abe Springs, Blountstown,
Clarksville, Durham, Frink, Marysville, Scotts Ferry,
Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville, Wewahitchka, Beverly,
Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place, Littman, Quincy,
Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka, Chattahoochee,
Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires,
Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes,
Maclay State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco,
Dills, Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Lovett, Cherry Lake,
Hanson, Hopewell, Madison, Pinetta, Sweetwater, Bethel,
Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Athena, Boyd, Bucell Junction,
Cabbage Grove, Carbur, Fenholloway, Perry, Sandestin,
Santa Rosa Beach, Turquoise Beach, Bunker, Freeport, Portland,
Port Washington, Panama City, Callaway, Cairo, Lynn Haven,
Southport, Vicksburg, Magnolia Beach, Oak Grove, Odena,
Port St. Joe, White City, Beacon Hill, Overstreet,
Saint Joe Beach, Apalachicola, Apalachicola Airport, Bay City,
Tilton, Creels, Hays Place, High Bluff, Buckhorn, Medart,
Panacea, Sopchoppy, Port Leon, Saint Marks, Adams Beach,
Blue Springs, Cedar Island, Dekle Beach, Fish Creek,
Howell Place, Crossroads, Georgetown, Hatcher, Wire Bridge,
Union, Bagby State Park, Days Crossroads, Fort Gaines,
Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads, Pecan, Ricks Place,
Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill, Shivers Mill,
Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington, Commissary Hill,
Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg, Edison, Clarks Mill,
Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel, Graves, Herod, Yeomans,
Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing, Pretoria,
Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker, Forrester,
Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella, Red Rock,
Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth, Chula,
Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill, Fitzgerald,
Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood, Waterloo, Abba,
Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely, Centerville, Cuba,
Early Co A/P, Mayhaw, Babcock, Bellview, Boykin, Colquitt,
Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown, Hoggard Mill, Newton,
Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford, Branchville, Camilla,
Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,
Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee,
Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn,
Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope,
Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge,
Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,
Beachton, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine Park,
Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Brooks Co A/P, Dixie,
Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta,
Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville
234 PM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021 /134 PM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021/
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM EDT
/6 PM CDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of at least 108 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, south-central Georgia, the Florida
Panhandle, and portions of the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /5 PM CDT/
Thursday. Additional advisories will likely be needed again on
Friday and Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors.
Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside.
When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration
recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air
conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9
1 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.