Due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, local nursing homes and Colquitt Regional Medical Center have instituted stringent limits on visitors to the patients in their care.
Loneliness is a problem with patients and with senior citizens in the best of times — and the same restrictions that may save their lives are adding to their isolation.
The Moultrie Observer is planning to publish a page of messages to those who are shut-in. Send us emails, written notes, artwork or photographs that you’d like to share with the people in the local facilities. When we have enough for a page, we’ll publish it.
We hope we’ll get enough response to make this a recurring feature until the crisis ends and you can visit your relatives and friends in person.
Participation is free.
Please send your submissions to General Manager Laurie Gay at laurie.gay@gaflnews.com or mail them to her attention at The Moultrie Observer, PO Box 2349, Moultrie, GA 31776.
