SALE CITY — Heritage Academy celebrated the first day of school on Aug. 21. This marks the beginning of their 13th school year. Heritage Academy is a private Christian school located near Sale City, on the same property as Poplar Arbor Church.
Heritage Academy celebrates first day of school
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 2023 Packers staff intact, plus additions
- Packers pound defending S.C. state champ Dutch Fork 48-17
- Dutch Fork brings a tradition of excellence
- Are Packers championship-ring ready?
- Packers' road to the playoffs has some challenges
- Moultrie City Council discusses roundabout opening
- Friday Georgia high school football scores
- A new Medicare proposal would cover training for family caregivers
- Calhoun out to build on success
- City begins second roundabout project
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.