MOULTRIE, Ga. — An anthropologist has traced Hernando De Soto’s travels in the Southeast, and on June 11, he’ll describe the journey for visitors to the Moultrie Public Library.
Dr. Dennis Blanton, associate professor of anthropology at James Madison University, will speak at 10:30 a.m. at the library, 204 Fifth St. S.W.
His trip was arranged following a rediscovery by library patron Robert Duggan.
Several years ago, Duggan found an old coin in his field near a river. He recently rediscovered this treasure and decided to learn more about it. After consulting with local jeweler Darrell Griner, it was determined the coin was from the era when De Soto traveled through what is now the southeastern United States.
In an effort to learn more, Duggan checked out Blanton’s book, “Conquistador’s Wake: Tracking the Legacy of Hernando De Soto through the Indigenous Southeast.” The coin generated so much excitement that an invitation was extended to Blanton to visit.
Blanton was previously the curator of Native American archaeology at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History. His topic on June 11 will be “Conquistador’s Wake: The Archaeological Search for Hernando de Soto in southern Georgia.”
Everyone is invited to attend this free event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.