MOULTRIE, Ga. — Representatives of a variety of groups involved in children’s welfare walked around the Colquitt County Courthouse Square Thursday, selling yard signs, stickers and T-shirts to raise money to support child abuse awareness.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and a series of events is planned next week:
• Monday, April 5: Moultrie Mayor Bill McIntosh will sign a proclamation about Child Abuse Prevention Month at 11:30 a.m. at Hero House, Colquitt County’s Child Advocacy Center, 617 First St. S.E. In addition to his mayoral role, McIntosh is the county’s juvenile court judge.
• Tuesday, April 6: Hero House will host a pinwheel ceremony at 10 a.m. in which volunteers will plant pinwheels to represent the 104 Colquitt County children served by the Child Advocacy Center last year.
• Wednesday, April 7: Hero House will give away blue ribbons, symbolizing child abuse prevention, to be tied onto cars’ antennas or mirrors. The give-away will be held 2-4 p.m. at Hero House.
• Thursday, April 8: Hero House will hold an open house of both the Child Advocacy Center and its new SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) Cottage, where medical examinations are performed with children believed to be victims of sexual assault.
• Friday, April 9: Supporters urge everyone to dress in blue each Friday of April.
If you’d like to support Hero House’s work, visit its Facebook page to learn how to donate — www.facebook.com/HeroHouseGA — or call Director Regina Dismuke at (229) 891-1702.
To purchase a yard sign or window cling, call Dismuke at that number or call Tiffany Fox at (229) 921-8332. Yard signs are $20 and window clings are $10.
For $20, you can buy a T-shirt at www.bonfire.com/child-abuse-awareness-month-1.
