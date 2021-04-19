MOULTRIE, Ga. — Hero House, Colquitt County's child advocacy center, led the commemoration of Child Abuse Prevention Month during the first week of April. Commemorations continue each Friday when the public is asked to wear blue in honor of the month.
Hero House commemorates Child Abuse Prevention Month
- Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
MOULTRIE, GA.- Amarylis Blender Abercrombie Jordan, 76, of Moultrie, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at her home. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Union Morris, 66, of Moultrie, died Friday, April 9, 2021 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
NORMAN PARK [mdash] Antonia Razo Gonzalez, 88, of Norman Park, died Saturday, April 10,2021 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Woman identified in fatal Brooks wreck
- Driver returns stolen vehicle, is arrested anyway
- Wanted man almost slips away — three times
- Rush Propst saga plagues storied Valdosta Wildcat football program
- Crime reports for April 13, 2021
- Crime reports for April 14, 2021
- Female investigator continues family law enforcement tradition
- Army leads Packers in team-building exercise
- Couple charged with marijuana distribution
- Crime reports for April 16, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.