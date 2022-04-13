MOULTRIE, Ga. — Hero House, Colquitt County’s Child Advocacy Center, is hosting events all this week in commemoration of Child Abuse Awareness Month.
One of the biggest events will be noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 14, when the center invites the community in for an open house at 617 First St. S.E.
Hero House’s primary missions are to comfort juvenile victims of abuse and to gain information from them that will help law enforcement to prosecute their abusers.
In 2020 the center opened a separate cottage where a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner can perform a private examination of an abuse victim both to gather evidence and determine the victim’s medical needs.
Visitors will be able to tour both facilities during the open house.
Other events this week:
• Monday: Moultrie Mayor William “Bill” McIntosh signed a proclamation declaring April Child Abuse Awareness Month in Moultrie.
• Tuesday: Hero House and its supporters planted pinwheels, each representing a child the center helped in 2021.
• Wednesday: Supporters tied blue ribbons on car antennas. Blue is the color of Child Abuse Awareness Month, and the hope is that the ribbons will cause people to ask about them so the drivers can share information about the problem.
• Friday: Every Friday of the month is Dress in Blue Day, with the color again symbolizing Child Abuse Awareness Month.
