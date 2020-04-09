MOULTRIE, Ga. — Hero House hopes to soon see a dream come true, although like so many things, the schedule has been thrown off by the coronavirus.
The ability to perform Sex Abuse Nurse Examinations (SANEs) has been part of the vision for Hero House, Colquitt County’s Child Advocacy Center, since it opened, according to Director Regina Dismuke.
Hero House helps law enforcement investigate allegations of child abuse by performing forensic interviews of the children in the case, Dismuke said. In 2019, it interviewed 131 children, symbolized by the 131 blue pinwheels planted outside the charity on First Street Southeast in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
In cases of sexual abuse, though, the case may require that the children undergo a special medical examination — the SANE — to gather evidence.
Of the 131 children that Hero House staff interviewed, Dismuke estimated 40 to 45 also needed a SANE.
Such examinations require both specially trained nurses and equipment. They can’t be done at Hero House, so the child, their family, law enforcement and often DFCS personnel must all go to either Valdosta or Thomasville for the exam.
“You’re looking at a half-day,” Dismuke said, counting both travel time and the time for the exam. “If we could walk out our back door, we’re talking about an hour.”
Hero House is located in a former residence, and behind it is another, smaller building — like a detached mother-in-law suite. Over the last several months, the center has renovated the smaller building and begun to purchase equipment for it.
Then came the outbreak, and work stopped.
The Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club was scheduled to hang curtains and do some other work. That’s on hold because members can’t congregate under the current coronavirus restrictions. And it’s hard to get medical supplies when so much is needed for treatment of the virus patients.
“I was shooting for April,” Dismuke said, “but it was looking like May or June. Now, I don’t know when it will be [finished].”
A nurse practitioner and a registered nurse at Colquitt Regional Medical Center have undergone the necessary training and will operate under contract with Hope House when the facility is ready, Dismuke said.
“It’s going to be great for our families of Colquitt County for sure,” she said. “It’ll be great for law enforcement and DFCS.”
