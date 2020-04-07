MOULTRIE, Ga. — Regina Dismuke, director of Hero House, Colquitt County’s child advocacy center, poses beside the center’s sign on First Street Southeast Tuesday.
The center’s staff has placed 131 blue pinwheels around the sign in honor of April being Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The center’s job is to provide forensic interviews in child abuse cases, and each of those pinwheels represents a child interviewed by the center in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.