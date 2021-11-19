MOULTRIE, Ga. — Former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker visited Moultrie Thursday to meet with local leaders and to speak about his hope to be the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate.
Walker announced his campaign in August. His visit to Moultrie marked his first solo public speaking event since the announcement, according to Colquitt County GOP chairman Dennis Futch. Walker has previously been endorsed by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and former President Donald Trump.
“We are honored to have Herschel Walker here tonight,” Futch said during the start of the event. “He is here speaking tonight to discuss issues that are plaguing this great country and is not receiving a dime.”
The event was held at Lily Pond Event Center and hosted by the CCGOP. Futch stated in a previous interview that they were hosting Walker in an attempt to allow the citizens of Colquitt County the chance to “meet and hear from Republican candidates.”
The county GOP has previously hosted other Republican leaders including Gary Black, the current state agriculture commissioner, who is also running for the U.S. Senate seat that Walker seeks. The organization also hosted Tyler Harper, who is running for agriculture commissioner.
Walker began the day by meeting with Moultrie leaders in the Moultrie Welcome Center, according to the City of Moultrie Facebook page.
“Walker and his wife said they love Moultrie and appreciate all the hospitality our citizens have given them,” the post said.
Walker was introduced at the dinner by his University of Georgia football teammate Keith Hall.
“(Walker) is a genuine and wonderful man. We recently held our 1980 reunion and there when Walker spoke, he invited the big boys to come up and get their recognition. He knew that without that offensive line, he wouldn’t be where he is. Where he got to. That’s the kind of person he is, a man who is humble and grateful for others,” Hall said before introducing Walker.
Walker began his speech by talking about his reasons for running.
“We are at a crossroads in America,” he said. “The Democrats have torn apart this country. You see that when you go to buy gas or stock up on your groceries. As a Republican, I knew there had to be a way to bring us together. All of us together. Because we can’t do anything about this country until we stand together against the people trying to tear it apart.”
He continued to speak about various other topics including censorship, political divisiveness, President Joe Biden’s recently passed infrastructure bill, illegal immigration and his desire for change in America.
“There is a landscape for success in America. That’s why it’s called the American Dream,” he said. “People come here from all over because they see what life can be in the American Dream… I’m not going to sit here and say that Democrats are always wrong and Republicans are always right, but we as Americans need to see that without people like you who are willing to stand up for what they believe in, nothing is going to change. We need to come together to make change.”
He ended his speech by thanking Futch, all those in attendance and God for helping to bring together “great Americans.”
