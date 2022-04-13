MOULTRIE, Ga. — Georgia Secretary of State candidate Jody Hice stopped in Moultrie Tuesday afternoon to meet with supporters. About two dozen people joined him at Fuller’s Restaurant on North Main Street.
Hice, of Greensboro, represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, which extends from “a sliver of Gwinnett County” to the South Carolina line. A pastor for 25 years, Hice joined the U.S. House in 2015.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Hice said his church found itself in two fights. “We weren’t looking for either battle,” he said.
Hice was involved in a conflict between the American Civil Liberties Union and Barrow County in the early 2000s over the placement of the Ten Commandments at the Barrow County Courthouse. Hice said his church, Bethlehem First Baptist Church, placed the Ten Commandments display there. The ACLU, representing an unidentified resident, sued the county to have it taken down. In July 2005, the Barrow County Commission removed the display days before the trial was set to begin, citing lack of funds for continuing the legal fight and a recent Supreme Court ruling that the Ten Commandments should not be displayed at courthouses.
During the battle between the ACLU and Barrow County, a Bethlehem radio station asked Hice for weekly updates and to address various other issues. From that weekly program came a daily show, “Let Freedom Ring,” which was originally heard on WIMO 1300AM. It is now called The Jody Hice Show and is heard on about 400 stations, primarily in the Southeast. The show looks at issues in light of Judeo-Christian values, Hice said.
Just a few years later, in September 2008, Hice was one of approximately 35 pastors across America who participated in the first “Pulpit Freedom Sunday.” Under a 1954 law, non-profit organizations, including churches, cannot endorse political candidates without endangering their tax-free status and potentially risking criminal charges. Pulpit Freedom Sunday challenged that by having preachers across the country speak on blatantly political topics in hopes of sending the law to federal court where it might be ruled unconstitutional. Hice used his sermon to endorse Sen. John McCain for president. The IRS has continued to choose not to enforce the 1954 law, but Pulpit Freedom Sunday has grown to more than 1,800 pastors, according to its Wikipedia page.
Hice’s role in the two conflicts and his radio show brought him statewide and national recognition. When Rep. John Linder announced his retirement in 2011, Hice left the pulpit to run for Linder’s seat but he lost. In 2014, when Rep. Paul Broun ran for the U.S. Senate rather than for re-election, Hice sought Broun’s seat and won following a runoff.
“You look back and see the fingerprints of God on your life,” Hice told the assembly Tuesday.
Hice is now walking away from what he called a “safe” district in the U.S. House to challenge Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. As a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Hice said he’s been very much aware of changes that Democrats have been trying to make to election laws.
“They want to federalize elections,” he said. “Our Constitution is clear: The time, date and place of elections were left to the states.”
He cited House Resolution 1, a bill he said would require sending ballots to all registered voters even without identification. HR1 passed the House but stalled in the Senate.
Hice said Georgia’a congressional delegation held a conference call with Raffensperger to warn him about Democratic efforts early in the coronavirus pandemic.
“We told him what the Democrats were doing in Congress,” he said. “… He wound up caving and he did all that, and we had a disaster.”
Raffensperger sent absentee ballot applications to every registered voter, which Hice said he didn’t have authority to do. He said the voter registration rolls are inaccurate, so many people who no longer qualify to vote received the absentee ballot applications and could have voted. Unlike people voting in person, those sending absentee ballots didn’t have to prove their identity, which opened the possibility of fraud as the number of absentee ballots exploded during the 2020 election due to the pandemic.
Raffensperger also ordered drop boxes for the absentee ballots, which Georgia had never had before, and Hice said there are hundreds of hours of videos showing ballot harvesting at those drop boxes. Ballot harvesting is where an organization — potentially including a political party — collects ballots from many people to deliver to the drop boxes. The collecting organization then has the ability — in theory, at least — to influence those voters or to cull ballots they don’t think are favorable to them.
Hice also criticized elections officials’ acceptance of financial support from third parties. He specifically called out a $3 million donation from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, which Hice said went almost exclusively to Democratic get-out-the-vote efforts.
In a widely publicized statement from multiple federal elections-related agencies, the 2020 presidential election was called “the most secure ever,” but that statement specifically addressed concerns with electronic voting devices. It does not address Hice’s allegations; however, multiple court cases alleging voter fraud on a variety of grounds have been dismissed by federal judges.
Investigations ordered by Raffensperger after the election have found a small number of irregularities, such as about 300 people found to have voted twice, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution article from February, but none appear sufficient to change any election results.
Hice said, however, that he is convinced the changes Raffensperger made without authorization led to the election’s biggest outcomes: President Trump lost Georgia and both U.S. Senate seats were won by Democrats.
In 2021, the Georgia Legislature passed an election reform law, Senate Bill 202, that addressed many of Hice’s concerns, including allowing but limiting absentee drop boxes and requiring proof of identity to receive an absentee ballot.
“SB202 will help us a lot with the problems Raffensperger created,” Hice said.
Hice said citizens are getting fed up with problems he said are caused by Democrats: immigration issues on the southern border, increasing gasoline prices, leaving Americans in Afghanistan when the military withdrew and loss of energy independence.
“I think there’s a red wave coming across the country,” he said.
