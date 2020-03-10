MOULTRIE, Ga. — Taylor Baggett’s kindergarten class at Stringfellow Elementary School poses in front of their classroom door, which showcases the hard work and perseverance of Katherine Johnson.
Baggett’s class was given the book “Hidden Figures” as a gift from Tabathia Baldy, director of Response to Intervention and Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports for the Colquitt County School System.
Johnson was one of three African American women whose work in the U.S. space program was profiled in the book “Hidden Figures,” which was released as a movie in 2016.
