MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County High School is seeking a recent college graduate to serve as its college adviser and provide the school with a “college-going culture.”
According to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement data, 55% of the graduating class of 2021 enrolled in post-secondary education, including technical colleges, public and private in-state colleges, and some out-of-state colleges. 28.4% of that class is listed as employed based on Department of Labor data, while 16.4% are unknown.
The Colquitt County School District announced the open position Thursday morning.
“Colquitt County School District is partnering with the Georgia College Advising Corps (GCAC) to increase the number of college-going graduates each year. GCAC works in high schools throughout Georgia to increase the number of low-income, first-generation, and underrepresented students who attend and complete college,” the district release said.
CCHS Principal Dan Chappuis began seeking to have every senior employed, enrolled, or enlisted by graduation when he came to the district in 2021. The partnership with GCAC is one of many avenues he is exploring to make this a reality.
“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with GCAC,” Chappuis stated in the release. “This program will be an advantage for our students in the college admissions process.”
Chappuis introduced the partnership to the Board of Education during its September meeting.
“We really feel like this may be a worthwhile program to help our students and really get that college-ready culture in our school,” he said then.
The adviser would supplement the counselors and provide one-on-one support for low-income and first-generation students.
The CCSD has spoken to other participating school districts about the program and looks forward to providing this for the high school. The board unanimously approved the program’s memorandum of understanding in November.
The GCAC program recruits and hires a college adviser to be placed in the high school for two-year terms. The program has been in Georgia since 2009 and serves 21 high schools. GCAC uses a near-peer mentor model by hiring recent college graduates to serve as advisers.
“We are thrilled to enter this partnership with the Colquitt County School District,” Brook Thompson, the program director, said. “We hope that by providing a college adviser at the high school, we can help more students navigate the complex college admissions and financial aid process and, ultimately, enroll in a post-secondary institution.”
The college adviser is a paid position that includes an annual living allowance, health, dental and vision insurance, and an AmeriCorps Educational Award. The adviser will receive a month-long all-expense-paid training through GCAC in Athens in July 2023 before beginning in Colquitt in August 2023.
Throughout the year, the adviser will travel back to Athens for additional training and have weekly check-ins with a GCAC staff member. The adviser will work with high school counselors to help high school seniors complete college applications, scholarship applications, and other items needed to plan post-secondary choices.
During the 2021-2022 school year, the GCAC advisers tracked more than 18,000 college applications, helped more than 3000 students complete their FAFSA, and arranged more than 14,000 one-on-one advising sessions with seniors.
Applications are being accepted now. Interested persons should visit www.uga.jobsearch.com and look for job #298896.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.