MOULTRIE – A significant focus for the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine is to increase community outreach, specifically to young students. The PCOM South Georgia campus holds true to its goal of helping high school students gain exposure to the healthcare field through its Opportunities Academy.
Each PCOM campus holds the academy at its respective locations, but this summer marks the fourth year of the program at the South Georgia campus, according to Stacie Fairley, Ph.D., PCOM South Georgia’s director of Interprofessional Education and assistant professor of microbiology and immunology.
Approximately 25 high school students will participate in numerous healthcare-related activities such as a clinical case study, hands-on practical sessions and crash mini-courses in microbiology, physiology, pathology, anatomy and osteopathy.
Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, the assistant director of diversity and community relations, said this year's Opportunities Academy class has several students from the Southwest Georgia regional area and diverse backgrounds including Colquitt County, Lee County, Lowndes County, Thomas County Central High School and Thomasville High School.
“I remember when I was in high school, I didn’t know anything about this," said London Wheeler, a second-year PCOM South Georgia medical student. "Being a first-year student, I didn’t know there was any direction. I didn’t know how to study for the SAT. I didn’t know how to apply to colleges or what schools to look for. To have a program like this, it kind of aids that because a lot of people might not have that at home.”
The students learn the complexity and knowledge it takes to be in the medical field, Fairley said.
“I’m immensely proud. I don’t think words can describe the impact this program is making on students. For instance, this year we had two students who decided to come back and they reached out to us about wanting to be involved. They understand the importance of giving back. Additionally, they want the exposure and want to be in the healthcare field,” she said.
Those two returning Opportunities Academy scholars are Christopher Hernandez, a recent graduate from Colquitt County High School, and Sania McClain, a recent graduate from Thomas County Central High School.
Hernandez’s goal is to study pharmaceuticals. He said attending the academy has solidified his potential career choice.
“It was a great experience. From my high school, we don’t have a lot of experience with the medical field besides a few healthcare classes. I feel like it really gives minorities and everyone who applies to the program a glance into the medical field and it can possibly interest them furthermore,” he said.
As a high school student, McClain’s course schedule did not allow her to participate in career-focused organizations like HOSA-Future Health Professionals. She learned of the program through her mother and now wants to pursue a career as a forensic scientist.
Hernandez and McClain encouraged high schoolers to be aware of their course pathways and advised interested students to participate in the academy.
“It really shows you what it would be like to be a student in those medical fields,” Hernandez said.
Students will gain college readiness skills by learning SAT test prep techniques and time management skills. They will earn a CPR certification and use manikins to learn how to complete routine medical tasks like stopping a bleed, taking vitals or suturing.
Tosh Sevier II, a senior from Lee County High School, wants to become a neurologist. He looks forward to hearing from the professors and faculty’s point of view of the medical field.
“I wanted to come here because it's always another opportunity to gain knowledge on things I didn’t know before,” Sevier said. “I know that connections are just as important if not more than just pure intelligence or IQ. I want to be as apt of a student for any college as possible and having these opportunities is just one step in the right direction.”
This year’s Opportunities Academy started from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Monday, June 26, to Friday, June 30, and is free to all accepted students. The coordinators said a day-academy version might be held periodically throughout the year for those who cannot participate in the summer.
To learn more information about the PCOM South Georgia, please refer to www.pcom.edu.
