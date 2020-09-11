MOULTRIE, Ga. — State Route (SR) 111 traffic will shift Wednesday, Sept. 16, to the detour bridge at Little Creek to allow for construction.
Motorists should be aware that the speed limit will drop to 35 mph, the Georgia Department of Transportation said in a press release about the shift. The Little Creek bridge is west of Moultrie between Kendallwood Church Road and Bay Rockyford Road. A Georgia Department of Transportation $4.6 million project is replacing the substandard bridge that was built in 1970.
The detour bridge means traffic does not have to use an off-site detour during construction, which is currently scheduled to be complete in the summer of 2021. The contractor is Southern Concrete Construction Co. Inc.
