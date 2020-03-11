MOULTRIE, Ga. — A group representing law enforcement officers in Southern Georgia presented a plaque of appreciation last week to Gary Robinson and MADD South Georgia.
Robinson, community site coordinator for the South Georgia chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, was surprised with the award during a presentation at Valdosta State University March 3.
The award came from the Southern Region Traffic Enforcement Network, one of 16 such networks across the state under the leadership of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. SRTEN focuses on a dozen counties in south-central Georgia, from Ben Hill County to the Florida line.
MADD South Georgia, the only Mothers Against Drunk Driving chapter between Macon and the Florida line, is based in Colquitt County and covers 39 counties, Robinson said. The group has 27 members from towns throughout its coverage area, although more are from Colquitt County than any other single area.
MADD South Georgia frequently works with SRTEN as well as the networks in Southwest Georgia and Middle Georgia.
The officers involved in the traffic enforcement network hold dinner meetings that include a speaker or training component, Robinson said. After the meal, the officers join forces for a license checkpoint (also called a roadblock) in the host town. Such a checkpoint was held in Doerun in February and resulted in a number of marijuana arrests.
“It blew my mind the stuff coming through there, little town like that,” Robinson said, adding that most appeared to be coming from Albany.
MADD volunteers support the checkpoints by providing the officers with water or Gatorade, Robinson said.
MADD sponsors Victim Impact Panels in Moultrie, Tifton and Lakeland. People convicted of driving under the influence are often required to attend a VIP as part of their sentence.
“We have officers and victims (of drunk driving crashes) to come, and they speak,” Robinson said. “I think it makes a difference.”
MADD South Georgia also sponsors the annual Law Enforcement and MADD Volunteer Recognition Banquet, which recognizes officers, court officials and volunteers for their work in stopping drunk driving. Awards go to officers based on the number of driving under the influence arrests they’ve made in the preceding year.
This year’s banquet will be 6 p.m. March 20 at the Colquitt County Ag Building on Veterans Parkway.
Founded in August 2000, MADD South Georgia was recognized as the national MADD Chapter of the Year in 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.