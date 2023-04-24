MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County Board of Education member Trudie M. Hill, a retired educator, has been selected to serve on the 2023 Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) Governmental Operations Committee (GOC).
Hill has served the school district and the Colquitt County communities for many years, according to a press release from the Colquitt County School District. She began her service on the Board of Education in June of 2004 and has given of her time and talents locally and at the state level on many occasions.
"The Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) is honored to have Mrs. Trudie Hill of the Colquitt County Board of Education on the Governmental Operations Committee," said Valarie Wilson, executive director of GSBA.
The GSBA president annually makes appointments to this committee after considerable deliberation with the staff and Board of Directors. As a member of this committee, Hill will represent the local school board and the interests of all of Georgia's school boards.
The responsibilities of the GOC are considerable, and the committee's role is critical to education. GOC members will offer recommendations for legislative positions to be voted on at the 2023 Georgia School Boards Association Summer Conference & Delegate Assembly in Savannah, Georgia, in June.
Superintendent Ben Wiggins shared, "Mrs. Hill has always been and will always be a strong advocate for the students and employees of Colquitt County School District. She will represent Colquitt County well at the state level through her service on this committee."
Hill shared her thoughts on her appointment, "It is always an honor to represent the district in a state-level position with the Georgia School Board Association. As a board member, my focus has always been advocating for what is best for all students. Our mission as a district is that 'together, we educate and support the whole child at the highest level.' I look forward to serving and accepting all the responsibilities entrusted to me to follow our mission."
