MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Junior Livestock Association introduced its first Pre-Club Show in this year’s annual hog show on Tuesday.
Traditionally only third graders and up can present their hog projects in the show. This year, event coordinators were hoping to introduce a younger group of kids to showing hogs.
Seven children from first and second grade showed in the event. During the show, Judge Jeremy Jones took all the kids aside for a little “pow-wow.”
“I love to see this. I know y’all said this is the first year y’all are doing this. I work with younger kids back home. You saw me take the kids aside for a little pow-wow and that’s because I want to take the time for the kids to understand if they continue to work at this, they will improve,” he said.
“This will hopefully be the first of many years to come to include the Pre-Club show,” event MC Greta Collins said after the show. “If we see interest, we will continue it.”
Colton Goodman and Nora Kate Bacon were named the inaugural Pre-Club Show Grand and Reserve champion, respectively.
The regular hog show featured gilt and barrow classes.
The Grand Champion of the barrow class was Ret Turner. The Grand Champion of the Gilt class was Konner Kelly. Brock Weaver and Libba Dykes were named reserve champions for the barrow and gilt classes, respectively.
The Showmanship competition winners were:
3rd grade — Rawlins Herndon.
4th grade — Libba Dykes.
5th grade — Iverson Powell.
6th grade — Dru McLeod.
7th grade — Gracie McKellar.
8th grade — Ret Turner.
9th grade — PJ Burkett.
10th grade — Carolyne Turner.
11th grade — Konner Kelley.
12th grade — Brock Weaver.
Gilt Class Winners were:
Class 1 — Dru McLeod.
Class 2 — Carolyne Turner.
Class 3 — Molly Dell.
Class 4 — Carolyne Turner.
Class 5 — Konner Kelley.
Class 6 — Lexie Roberts.
Class 7 — Libba Dykes.
Class 8 — Jay Daniels.
Class 9 — Lexi Roberts.
Class 10 — Ret Turner.
Barrow class winners were:
Class 1 — Cotton Walker.
Class 2 — Dru McLeod.
Class 3 — Maggie Strange.
Class 4 — Cooper Lewis.
Class 5 — Cooper Lewis.
Class 6 — Ethan Walden.
Class 7 — Ret Turner.
Class 8 — Brock Weaver.
Class 9 — Emmy Brannen.
