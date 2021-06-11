MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Hollie Grove Apartments LP located at 308 Second Ave. S.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Hollie Grove Apartments LP is owned by Paladin Non Profit-Phil Ellen and is managed by Olympia Management out of Albertville, Alabama.
Hollie Grove Apartments LP offers rental apartments to people ages 55 and older. Their rentals are one- and two-bedroom apartments.
You can reach Hollie Grove Apartments LP at 229-518-9808 or you can visit their website listed as www.olympiamanagement.net.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are Olympia Management Regional Manager Tracy Reyes, Olympia Management employees, Hollie Grove tenants, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
