MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Mission Moultrie Pastors Fellowship will sponsor its annual Holy Week Scripture Reading 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15, at the Lewis Hill Amphitheater on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square.
During the reading, representatives of various local churches will read from the Bible.
At noon Friday, St. Mark Anglican Church will lead the “Stations of the Cross” around the Square and they invite the community to join them.
Also on Friday, there will be a “Good Friday Service” at the amphitheater 6-7 p.m. led by Pastor Trey Eakins and New Elm Baptist Church.
The reading schedule is listed below.
Monday, April 11
7 a.m.-10 a.m. — Advocates for Domestic Wellness.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — First Baptist Church.
1 p.m.-4 p.m. — Life Spring Community Church.
4 p.m.-7 p.m. — Iglesia Aliento de Vida.
Tuesday, April 12
7 a.m.-10 a.m. — United Methodist Church.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Taemple Baptist Church.
1 p.m.-4 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist Church.
4 p.m.-7 p.m. — The REAL Church.
Wednesday, April 13
7 a.m.-10 a.m. — Pray for the Nations.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Pray for the Nations.
1 p.m.-4 p.m. — New Elm Baptist Church.
4 p.m.-7 p.m. — First Church of the Nazarene.
Thursday, April 14
7 a.m.-10 a.m. — Friendship Alliance Church.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Friendship Alliance Church.
1 p.m.-4 p.m. — Calvary Baptist Church.
4 p.m.-7 p.m. — Friendship Baptist Church.
Friday, April 15
7 a.m.-10 a.m. — Mennonite Church.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — St. Mark Anglican Church.
1 p.m.-4 p.m. — Greater Believers Worship Center.
4 p.m.-6 p.m. — Iglesia La Roca.
6 p.m.-7 p.m. — Good Friday Service with New Elm Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.