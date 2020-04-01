MOULTRIE, Ga. — Many Moultrie traditions have been canceled in response to the spread of coronavirus, but one planned for next week will still be held.
The Holy Week Bible Reading will begin Monday, April 6, and continue through Friday, April 10, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. It will take place at the Lewis Hill Amphitheater on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square.
The event consists of a continuous public reading and rereading of the New Testament on the Courthouse Square by a unified group of churches, according to organizer the Rev. John Eubanks.
In cooperation with the city’s coronavirus guidelines, there will be no more than two people gathered to read at a time, Eubanks said.
Eubanks also asked those who come to hear the reading to adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: No more than 10 people gathered at a time and everyone stay six feet from each other.
One way to stay safe would be to park your car near the amphitheater and roll down your window, he said.
“Whether you join us or not at the square, please join us in prayer, as we pray for our nation and prepare our hearts for celebrating Good Friday and Easter,” Eubanks said.
