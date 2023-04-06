Holy Week Bible reading

Nancy Grantham, standing, reads from the Book of Matthew Thursday on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square. Representatives of local churches take turns reading Scripture several hours a day from Monday through Friday of the week leading up to Easter. Marian Williams, seated, waits her turn to take up the reading.

 Kevin C. Hall/The Moultrie Observer

