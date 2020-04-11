MOULTRIE, Ga. – In the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic, home health has become more valuable than ever, as elderly and at-risk patients practicing social distancing as per the CDC guidelines need someone to help them look after their health from the safety of their own houses.
Colquitt Regional Medical Center’s home health division, Colquitt Regional Home Care, provides registered nurses who give pediatric or adult nursing care in the home 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has presented many challenges for the healthcare industry as a whole,” said Emily Watson, marketing director for Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
“Because of the shelter-in-place order set forth by Governor Kemp, we have enabled our Home Care Services nurses with the ability to assist with virtual care in order to decrease potential exposure of patients to COVID-19.
“The shelter-in place order qualifies patients under homebound status, which results in an increased number of patients needing care at home instead of in the outpatient setting,” Watson said. “Also, for wound care patients who need care typically received in-office, our nurses are able to provide that assistance in the home. We are utilizing our nurses to ensure there are no gaps in care and that all home health patients have access to exceptional healthcare, even in times of a pandemic.”
In-home care has always been important, but now more than ever, as it prevents unnecessary social contact and reduces the strain on in-patient facilities. While serving the community, the nurses also make a point to protect themselves and their patients by wearing personal protective equipment and following very specific protocols.
“Our nurses are continuing to take precautionary measures and follow infectious disease protocols,” Watson said. “They are equipped with the appropriate PPE to wear when visiting patient homes and are taking extra steps to ensure they are limiting potential exposure. Some routine steps that are taken include: daily temperature checks, proper hand hygiene, and pre-visit screenings conducted for patients, family members, and caregivers prior to arrival of daily visits.”
Many home health patients are already confined to their homes on a regular basis but were welcome to have their families and loved ones visit. Now with social distancing, it’s become a little bit harder for them to see friends and family.
“Practicing social distancing and self-quarantining has been hard on everyone, but especially for our home health patients,” Watson said. “Many of our patients are experiencing a higher amount of anxiety and are missing visitors and loved ones. In some cases, our nurses are the only ones that the patients see. We are happy that our nurses can be a point of contact for our patients and provide a bright spot in their days.”
Private home health services are dealing with COVID-19 in much the same way.
Kindred at Home, of Thomasville, has been serving the area for more than 10 years.
“As far as home health and COVID- 19, we’re still serving our patients,” Executive Director Ashley Green said. “We’re following CDC guidelines, as far as wearing protective equipment and screening our employees. We’re there for our patients. We want to be there if they’re having any issues.”
