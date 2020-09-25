MOULTRIE, Ga. — Like so many other things in the coronavirus pandemic, Colquitt County High School’s homecoming festivities will look different this year.
In a letter published to the Colquitt County Schools website Wednesday, CCHS Principal Jamie Dixon announced that the homecoming dance would not be held this year.
“We will have regular homecoming activities during half-time of the game versus Alcovy on Oct. 23, 2020,” Dixon wrote. “We look very forward to naming a queen and enjoying all the regalia that surrounds homecoming.
“However, after much consideration and consultation, I have decided that we will not have the typical Saturday night dance due to the ongoing pandemic. My apologies go out to all of our students that look forward to this fantastic event,” the letter said.
Responding to an emailed question from The Observer, Dixon said the parade typically held the Thursday before the homecoming game will also be canceled.
In a weekly report published Monday, Sept. 18, the Colquitt County School System reported 11 students and four staff had tested positive for COVID-19. Many more than that — 259 students and 38 staff — have been quarantined due to possible exposure to an infected individual. Those numbers are from across the system, among a total of 9,091 students and 1,358 staff.
