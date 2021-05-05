MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Police Department on Wednesday identified businessman Richard Goodno as the shooter in Monday's incident on Talmadge Drive.
Around 3:49 p.m. Monday, MPD received a call regarding Edward Woody exposing himself to a female employee of Goodno Electric, according to 1st Sgt. Justin Lindsay of the Criminal Investigation Division.
Woody is a homeless man who had been living in the woods near Goodno Electric, Lindsay said this morning.
“After the first call, he left and returned to the woods nearby prior to law enforcement arriving,” Lindsay said. “While law enforcement officers were heading that way they received another call stating some had been shot.”
Shortly after officers arrived on scene they found Woody suffering from a gunshot wound in the thigh.
Lindsay said Goodno had entered the woods where Woody was living and confronted him about the exposure incident. The two began to have a verbal argument.
“There was no physical struggle before. Witnesses stated that Goodno had the gun out and Woody had what appeared to be two ‘bed frame’ like poles and was clanging them together. They were standing a good bit apart before Goodno fired at Woody,” Lindsay said.
Woody had previously been charged with indecent exposure outside of Moultrie, according to Lindsay.
Goodno was charged Monday with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime. He was taken to the Colquitt County Jail and has since then bonded out.
Woody remains at Colquitt County Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Lindsay said. He will be charged with indecent exposure after he is released.
