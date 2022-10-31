MOULTRIE, Ga. – Approximately 239 students were reported as homeless within the Colquitt County School District as of Thursday, Oct. 27, according to school officials.
There are several ways the district identifies students' residence status. The primary method is completed residence questionnaires that are sent home with students at the start of the school year.
The questionnaire allows the family to explain their living conditions whether it's living with relatives, another family, a shelter, a car or a house that's unsuitable for a human being to live in.
Approximately 150 students were identified through the surveys this year, according to Denise Pope, the CCSD Families in Transitions coordinator.
Pope retired from the district as a school social worker in May 2022. During her 30 years with the district, she also worked as Families in Transitions coordinator which she now claims as her sole position.
“Since then, the school social workers, other teachers, [and] other community people have let me know about other situations where families are living in transition,” Pope explained in an interview.
The number continues to grow.
“I get calls just about every day with a family that has lost their housing [or are] in need of support,” Pope shared.
The CCSD uses the McKinney-Vento Homeless Education for Homeless Children and Youth Act to define homeless students or unaccompanied youth as those who lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence including:
- Sharing the housing of other persons due to loss of housing or economic hardship.
- Living in motels, hotels, trailer parks, or camping grounds due to the lack of alternative adequate accommodations.
- Living in emergency or transitional shelters.
- Are abandoned in hospitals.
- Living in public or private places not designed for or ordinarily used as a regular sleeping accommodation for human beings.
- Living in cars, parks, public spaces, abandoned buildings, substandard housing, transportation stations of similar settings.
- Are migratory children living in conditions described in the previous examples.
Identifying unaccompanied youth has some difficulties. Those students mainly attend C.A. Gray Junior High School or Colquitt County High School, Pope said.
“They don't really tell anybody unless they tell a teacher that they trust. That's why I want to go to the high school and educate the teachers there on the signs to look for because I really want to reach out to those students,” she said. “Those students... are prone to drop out. If they know they have somebody behind them and they have resources, hopefully, we can encourage them to stay in school and get their high school diploma.”
The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education for Homeless Children and Youth Act awarded the district a $59,156 grant to assist children from low-income families. The district has applied for and received the competitive needs-based grant for the past 20 years. It provides academic tutoring, clothing, basic school supplies, fees for school-related activities not covered by any other source and physical or mental health support by referrals to professionals.
The district also received $104,154 from the American Rescue Plan also known as the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds III. This grant allows the district to offer temporary housing at a hotel, gas cards or store cards. The funding will be accessible until 2024.
“Say [a family] moved into a new house and they needed to buy sheets and blankets for their children. This money can do that. Whereas the McKinney-Vento money is strictly academic,” she explained.
The district had to partner with a community agency to qualify for the American Rescue Plan funding.
“We are partnering with Titus Ranch and with that Titus Ranch is providing social-emotional support by offering mentoring to students,” she added.
Food insecurity is another issue stemming from homelessness. Each week, Pope and volunteers prepare weekend food bags for about 400 qualifying students within the county.
“It's [funded] through No Kid Hungry, and it's a competitive grant as well. The first year [we] got that was in 2020 when COVID-19 hit,” she said. “When COVID-19 hit, we delivered meals to families that we knew were food insecure.”
Each bag comes with an assortment of snacks including juice, a granola bar, cereal, chips, crackers, cookies and a beef jerky stick. They are mainly given to students of families that do not have transportation or live within a close distance of the city.
“I want people to know that we're not here to try to make you feel bad,” Pope said. “We're here to support you during this time of transition, support your children and your students, and give them all the services that they deserve.”
If you would like to donate or volunteer to assemble weekend food bags, please call Denise Pope at the CCSD Federal Programs Department 229-985-1550.
