MOULTRIE, Ga. — Classical Conversations, one of Moultrie’s homeschooling communities, held its 11th annual Faces of History event on May 7 as part of its end-of-year ceremony.
“This is a highlight of the year for these students in fourth, fifth and sixth grade,” the group said in a press release. “They've been working hard all year learning to write well in their class on Essentials of the English Language. Their last big assignment was a research paper on the history character of their choice.
"This year’s history focus was Modern and American History," the press release said. "They skillfully summarized their research paper in a short 60- to 90-second speech and gave a dramatic performance to a crowd of family and friends without revealing the name of their character. The audience participated in a multiple choice quiz attempting to match the characters with the correct student.”
From left are Gillie Morgan as Jane Goodall, Madison Myrick as Sally Ride, Sophia David as Susan B. Anthony, Hayden Tillman camouflaged in the back as Chris Kyle, Essie McPherson as Emma Edmonds, Naomi Johnson as half-Rosie the Riveter and half-World War II woman in traditional dress, Matthew Johnson as Kobe Bryant, Andrew McPherson as Desmond Doss, Brayden Bloodworth as James Naismith, Laynie Hall as Katherine Wright (sister of Wilbur & Orville), Braden Sloan as Stan Lee, Abi McPherson as Harriet Tubman, Henry Tillman as Donald Trump, Jack Dunn as Milton Hershey, and Kaje Sloan as Abraham Lincoln. Not pictured is Braiden Luke who planned to present Henry Ford but was unable to attend.
