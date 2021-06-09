From left are Gillie Morgan as Jane Goodall, Madison Myrick as Sally Ride, Sophia David as Susan B. Anthony, Hayden Tillman camouflaged in the back as Chris Kyle, Essie McPherson as Emma Edmonds, Naomi Johnson as half-Rosie the Riveter and half-World War II woman in traditional dress, Matthew Johnson as Kobe Bryant, Andrew McPherson as Desmond Doss, Brayden Bloodworth as James Naismith, Laynie Hall as Katherine Wright (sister of Wilbur & Orville), Braden Sloan as Stan Lee, Abi McPherson as Harriet Tubman, Henry Tillman as Donald Trump, Jack Dunn as Milton Hershey, and Kaje Sloan as Abraham Lincoln. Not pictured is Braiden Luke who planned to present Henry Ford but was unable to attend.