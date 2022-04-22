MOULTRIE, Ga. — Students of the Classical Conversation homeschool community gathered together Friday to take part in a mock trial in Moultrie’s downtown courthouse.
Superior Court Staff Attorney Brooklyn Key presided over the mock trial, which took place from 8 a.m. to noon. The 10 students involved were split into two teams to present their project. Made up of 12- and 13-year-olds from Moultrie, Hahira and Albany, the students competed as teams to try a case, according to Albany Classical Conversation Director Dia Dean.
“The students are split into teams of four and six depending on their area,” Dean said in an interview following the event. “They have been working to create these cases to present.”
The teams were Albany and Moultrie vs. Hahira students. Classical Conversation provided a “small binder” for the trials which contained the overall plot. Students took this basic plot and created their own stances, evidence, timelines and witnesses. Each team took turns playing both defense and prosecution.
Students of Albany/Moultrie included:
- Brantley Barcus
- Abby Schmidt
- Miller Pitts
- Iva Evans
- Abigail Myrick
- Haden Lee Mathis
- Paige Jamison
Students of Hahira included:
- Lily Grace Bennett
- Amory Campa
- Frances Campa
- Iris Cleary
- Grace Earls
- Abbie Wells
Miah Pitts was not listed on the official program due to her being in Uganda with her family on a mission trip but was able to video chat in throughout the trial.
Moultrie Director Kayla Jamison stated Classical Conversations, a faith-based organization, is a great way for kids to not only learn about courtroom procedures but also a way to defend the Christian faith.
“The kids are learning how to have a logical argument. They are not only learning about a possible career path but they are also learning how to defend their faith. It’s not about putting anyone down. It’s about proving your point in a logical way,” Jamison said.
Both teams were scored on their arguments, evidence provided, logical argumentative skills and presentation skills. The Albany and Moultrie team won by a margin of six points with a total of 186.
After hearing closing arguments Key told the students a bit of how she became a lawyer, allowing students to ask questions on the legal process and courtroom procedures before providing her feedback.
“You all provided your arguments very well. In fact you did it better than I have seen in an actual courtroom,” Key laughed as she provided her feedback. “You should be very proud no matter what the jury decides and I hope some of you see this as a potential future.”
In both cases the mock defendant was found not guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.