MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Hometown Bar & Grill, 125 First St. S.E. in downtown Moultrie.
Hometown Bar & Grill is owned by Oscar Vidales and is a modern American bar & grill. Their hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
You can reach Hometown Bar & Grill by calling 229-890-0063. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Hometown Bar & Grill.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Oscar Vidales along with Hometown Bar & Grill employees, family, community friends, as well as Chamber staff and Ambassadors.
