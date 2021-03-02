Hometown Bar & Grill

Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Oscar Vidales along with Hometown Bar & Grill employees, family, community friends, as well as Chamber staff and Ambassadors.

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Hometown Bar & Grill, 125 First St. S.E. in downtown Moultrie. 

Hometown Bar & Grill is owned by Oscar Vidales and is a modern American bar & grill. Their hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. 

You can reach Hometown Bar & Grill by calling 229-890-0063. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Hometown Bar & Grill. 

Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Oscar Vidales along with Hometown Bar & Grill employees, family, community friends, as well as Chamber staff and Ambassadors.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you