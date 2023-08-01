MOULTRIE — Hope House has announced that a new CEO will begin training with outgoing CEO Katrina Bivins on Monday, Aug. 7.
“Anna Chappell has served on the Hope House Board of Directors and from her very first boarding meeting her knowledge and passion regarding babies, mothers, and the pro-life movement has been all inspiring,” said Casey Jo Bennett, president of the Board of Directors for Hope House. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Hope House Board and now as the upcoming Hope House CEO. The Lord has moved in an incredible way to pave the way for Anna to move into this role.”
Bivins announced her resignation in May. She has served as CEO of Hope House, a Christian-based crisis pregnancy center in Moultrie, since October 2011. When she announced her resignation, she said her last day would be Nov. 14, the day after the last board meeting of 2023.
“Katrina Bivins has been a beacon of light through her tenure of the Hope House CEO, and we are incredibly excited for her as she embarks on her next adventure! We know that Anna will continue the passion that Katrina has instilled in us and our community,” Bennett said.
Chappell said she’s honored to be appointed CEO of Hope House.
“The mission to promote life has been a passion of mine since 2012,” Chappell said, “and I am thrilled to be able to make a more significant contribution to the cause.
“Throughout the years, I have actively volunteered as a mentor, prayer partner, and sidewalk counselor,” she said. “Additionally, I served as the national coordinator for Love Life in 2018, focusing on creating processes and driving the organization’s growth.
“I am blessed to be married to a kind and faithful man,” she said, “and we are proud parents of three boys. Our family made the decision to relocate from Charlotte, N.C., to Bridgeboro two years ago because we felt called by God to be here. We are active members of Doerun Church of God and have developed a deep appreciation for the warm and welcoming community in this area.”
Chappell said her priority as CEO will be to ensure that the Hope House team efficiently and effectively provides excellent service to the families it serves.
“Creating a positive work environment where every team member feels valued and supported is crucial to me,” she said. “Moreover, I’m thrilled to connect with churches, volunteers, and donors and expand our positive community impact.”
