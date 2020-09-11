MOULTRIE, Ga. — Hope House Pregnancy Care Center is planning a virtual fundraiser to help make up for revenue it lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.
LIVE-A-THON is to stream online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, according to a letter from Hope House CEO Katrina Bivins.
“The audience will hear clients’ stories and an inspiring ministry update,” Bivins said. “Keynote speaker will be Abby Johnson, who worked for Planned Parenthood and wrote the book ‘Unplanned’ that was made into a movie that showed her experience as a clinic director for Planned Parenthood.”
Learn more at HopeHouseLiveAThon.com. Register at that site and a link to the streaming event will be sent to you.
Johnson was a devout advocate for the pro-choice movement and rose quickly during her eight years at Planned Parenthood, according to her website, abbyjohnson.org.
“However, Abby became increasingly disturbed by what she witnessed,” her website reads. “Abortion was a product Planned Parenthood was selling, not an unfortunate necessity they were fighting to decrease. Still, Abby loved the women that entered her clinic and her co-workers. Despite a growing unrest within her, she stayed on and strove to serve women in crisis.
“All of that changed on September 26, 2009 when Abby was asked to assist with an ultrasound-guided abortion. She watched in horror as a 13 week baby fought for, and ultimately lost, its life at the hand of the abortionist.
“At that moment, she fully realized what abortion actually was and what she had dedicated her life to. As it washed over Abby, a dramatic transformation had occurred. Desperate and confused, Abby sought help from a local pro-life group. She swore that she would begin to advocate for life in the womb and expose abortion for what it truly is.”
Read more of her story at abbyjohnson.org.
“We know this year has been difficult in many facets for us as a community,” Bivins wrote in her letter. “Hope House had to close for six weeks due to low revenue from the thrift store. Our goal is to gain back the $46,000 in lost revenue and cover the $12,500 cost of this fundraiser. During the LIVE-A-THON, viewers from across our county and beyond will have the opportunity to donate to help raise $50,000.”
Hope House began in June 1989 as a ministry to support pregnant women and discourage abortion. It underwent a significant expansion in 2018 when it became a medical clinic. Since then, it has performed 529 free pregnancy tests and 404 free limited obstetrical ultrasounds, Bivins said.
“Patients have stated on their exit survey, ‘Seeing my baby’s heartbeat changed my mind!’” she wrote in her letter. “Babies’ lives are being saved through this ministry!”
In addition to pregnancy services, Hope House offers prenatal classes and parenting classes up until the child’s third birthday.
Even though classes were canceled for eight weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bivins said they reached 37 mothers and 13 fathers.
“It is vital to teach healthy parenting skills to give a child a hope and a future,” Bivins said. “When parents attend the classes they earn baby items to help offset the financial cost of raising a child.”
