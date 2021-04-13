TIFTON, Ga. -– The Horseman Press at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will host a book launch featuring a new edition of Sarah Barnwell Elliott’s novel, “Jerry,” on April 15 at 3 p.m. under the Opry Shelter at ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture (GMA).
Dr. Rachael Price, assistant professor of English and the Horseman Press advisor, said Horseman Press is the only student-staffed undergraduate teaching press in the state of Georgia.
Price will speak on Elliott’s career and the numerous obstacles Elliott had to overcome as a female writer in the South in the 1890s. The event is free and open to the public. There will be a cap of 50 people in attendance to maintain social distancing guidelines.
“This new edition of Sarah Barnwell Elliott’s novel has been typeset and designed by students in ABAC’s publishing course,” Price said. “Students will also be manning a sales table where the book will be available for sale.”
All titles for the press are produced by students in the ENGL 3130 course, the Publishing Process. The mission of the Horseman Press is to provide students with firsthand experience and training in all aspects of book production, including editing, design, and marketing. The secondary goal is to promote forgotten works of rural American literature.
“I am excited not only for the launch of the book itself, but for the formal debut of the Horseman Press,” Price said. “This press gives students invaluable experience in all aspects of the publishing process that they would not ordinarily have access to at the student level.”
For more information about the Horseman Press and the event, interested persons can contact Price at (229) 391-4973 or email her at rprice@abac.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.