C.A. Gray HOSA chapter

 C.A. Gray Junior High School

MOULTRIE, Ga. — On May 20, the C.A. Gray HOSA Chapter hosted a lunch and learn event with Whitney Costin, director of patient experience at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.  Costin spoke with the students about her personal experiences as a healthcare professional and about various careers available in the community.  The students were provided information about the hospital's foundation programs and volunteer opportunities available to students.  

